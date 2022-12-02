Marvel Studios finally released the long-awaited trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and everything we imagined happened: goodbyes, possible deaths and, of course, Adam Warlock.

It is worth emphasizing that this advance has been promised for a long time because they had already seen it in the San Diego Comic-Con and it was guarded very jealously. But she is already among us and we can gladly say that she feels that something epic and sad is coming at the same time.

As we already mentioned, we finally saw Adam Warlock – who should have been in the movie Infinity Wars – played by Will Poulter, who doesn’t look bad at all. Gamora also returned and we are already imagining all the worst.

It is also worth noting that this preview of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It comes out after the Christmas special where we already have an idea of ​​what to expect for this latest James Gunn film with Marvel Studios.

Now surely the theories and dozens of videos of “everything you didn’t see in the first trailer” will come.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released?

One of the most beautiful details of this preview of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is that in addition to the fact that we already had some images that tell us more or less what to expect from this film, since it is the release date, which will be 4 May 2023.

Be careful, let’s not lose sight of the fact that there may be a change for different reasons that are beyond the control of Marvel Studios, however, it smells like it will stay that way and all the fans will be happy.

Does this premiere excite you?