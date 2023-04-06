Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reappear in videothis time with an interesting behind the scenes in which the cast and director of the marvel movie talk about their experiences filming this latest installment of the saga, which hits theaters on May 3rd.

Characterized by a remarkable duration but in which not even a second will be wasted, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will reveal the Rocket’s past and the threat ofHigh Evolutionarythe very powerful entity that transformed the character through a series of cruel experiments.

In the video, all the members of the castfrom Chris Pratt to Zoe Saldana, from Karen Gillian to Pom Klementieff, from Dave Bautista to director James Gunn, finally passing through the historic producer Kevin Feige, who has just recently received an important promotion within the Marvel house.

Everyone is obviously enthusiastic about the work done, with Pratt in particular who praised James Gunn, saying that no one but him could have achieved this expected and spectacular conclusion to a narrative arc that started in the now distant 2014.