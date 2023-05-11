Many fans were fascinated by the latest installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy”, directed by James Gunn. The plot, the characters and the new villains that appeared surprised the fans of the MCU. However, the organization PETA highlighted an interesting detail in the movie, thanks to Rocket’s story.

What is PETA?

PETA stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (its acronym in English) and is one of the world’s best-known animal rights organizations. In addition, it has more than 9 million of members in different parts and is characterized by safeguarding species from the mistreatment they suffer in laboratories.

Therefore, being a well-known entity, his opinion about the hidden message of the latest installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” did not go unnoticed.

Why was “Guardians of the Galaxy” 3 awarded by PETA?

In the text published by the organization about the new film by Marvelpoint out that the film shows the harsh reality of millions of animals that are used for experiments in various industries around the world.

In this regard, they emphasized Rocket Raccoon, who exemplifies this reality. According to PETA, the scenes are almost identical to what happens in the lab centers; even scientists are crueler.

Another aspect of the film is about the marks that animals have when used in their research methods. In addition, they lock the animals in cages and use a device that holds their limbs to control them.

What is PETA’s goal?

In the article published by PETAindicate that their objective is the promotion of cruelty-free research methods. Likewise, the basic principle of the entity is the opposition to any abuse of man towards animals. In this sense, the organization focuses on the following areas:

Industrial production on farms

Laboratories

clothing manufacturing

Use as entertainment.

