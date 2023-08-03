As scheduled, the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 And available from today, August 2, 2023in the catalog of Disney+ for all subscribers to the service, visible from this afternoon around 18:00.

This is the final chapter of the film series Marvel Cinematic Universe dedicated to the super-heroes in question, rather out of line as per tradition. Curated by James Gunn, who then moved on to hold the role of head of the DC Comics cinematic universe, the series is characterized by very particular tones and atmospheres compared to other Marvel productions, while being fully part of the MCU.

Respecting what was previously announced on the release date, the film Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 is therefore available from today to all those who are subscribed to the Disney+ video streaming service, with various associated extra contents.