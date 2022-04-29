Guardians Of The Galaxy features tons of Easter Eggs, most of which you probably won’t find in a single game. However, something everyone who has played up to now will have come across this game is the Milan refrigerator. The appliance that the Guardians use to keep their perishable foods cold unfortunately continues to remain open, with good Star Lord that when it passes it always closes the door.

Every time you start a new chapter and return to Milan, you will find that the refrigerator door has been left open again. If you get close to the refrigerator, you can perform an action and ask Star Lord to close it.

Now, with a data shared by the official Twitter account we find that those who have played the game have collectively performed that action 18.6 million times. “18.6 million (unsuccessful) attempts to close the refrigerator“, reads the screenshot in the tweet, with the developers adding that they admire the tenacity of the users. This is because no matter how many times you close the fridge, every time you return to Milan, the door will open again.

We admire the tenacity pic.twitter.com/lRuDjsaQFz – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) April 28, 2022



In a past interview, the game’s director had stated that the refrigerator gag was inspired by Modern Family.

Source: Eurogamer