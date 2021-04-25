James Gunn, director of the films of Guardians of the Galaxy Y Suicide squad has finished writing the official script for The guardians of the galaxy holiday special, which as its name says will be a special that will arrive at Christmas time.

On April 22, the revelation was given via Twitter. On his account, the director posted a photo showing the first official draft of the new Guardians movie. This, unsurprisingly, thrilled Marvel fans.

Tweet from james gunn

“This is the wrapper. The present is inside ”, put Gunn in the publication that confirmed his return to the tapes of the charismatic group that he adapted from the world of comics to the cinema.

James Gunn officially returns to Marvel

It should be noted that, previously, James had been fired from Marvel for some offensive tweets that he had published long ago. When this event happened, there was a lot of controversy from the fans. In social networks there were some who congratulated Marvel’s action, but for the most part it could be seen that many defended it by criticizing the decision.

Since then, Warner Bros. wasted no time in deciding to hire Gunn to direct a new Suicide squad. In fact, the film had already been made and included the participation of Margot Robbie, Jared Letto and Will Smith, but it had been received in the worst way by both fans and critics.

In the midst of this mess created by Warner and DC ComicsGunn arrived to put order within the tapes released by the deal between the two companies. In such a way, the trailer for the new James film has already been released and you can see the change and the comedic-adventurous essence of the director, not to say that the fans value this new version positively.

James Gunn with Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad

Now, having finished his work with Warner and DC, the director returns with the characters that, as fans have said, can only be directed under the vision of Gunn.

There is no official release date for this special yet, but it is known that it will arrive around Christmas time on Disney Plus.