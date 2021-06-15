Owners of a Nintendo Switch will be able to enjoy the game, but it will be a cloud version.

Many video games were advertised in E3 2021, and Nintendo Switch fans were surely waiting to know which ones would arrive on this console. A good piece of news we received in the Nintendo direct was the confirmation of Guardians of the Galaxy on the platform, And will be out the same day as the other versions! However, it should be mentioned that it will be a cloud version.

It will arrive on Nintendo Switch the same day as on the other platforms.Guardians of the Galaxy was not announced for Nintendo Switch during the conference of Square enix, the surprise was saved so that Nintendo be the bearer of good news. Even if it is a cloud version, the title will have all the content of the other versions.

In Guardians of the Galaxy, we will control Star-Lord, in an action adventure with elements of an RPG. The title is designed for a single player, but you can “control” the rest of the heroes through commands used in battles. The game also features decision-making in various parts of the plot, and you can enjoy different scenes, depending on your choice of words. However, the developers confirmed that the story has only one end.

The game will not have DLC or use microtransactions. Although the characters will be able to change clothes, thanks to various skins available, the developers at Eidos Montreal They prefer that the player can access the entire title from the beginning, and thus enjoy it from beginning to end.

Will you play Guardians of the Galaxy on Switch, even though it is a cloud version? The title will arrive, like the rest of the platforms, on October 26.

More about: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy and Eidos Montreal.