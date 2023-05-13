













Guardians of the Galaxy: How a group of strangers gave us one of the best Marvel trilogies | EarthGamer

Many already consider the Guardians trilogy one of the best in the entire MCU.. We couldn’t agree more and in our opinion, there are several factors that make it so. Here we share some of the reasons why we believe it became a success.

Guardians of the Galaxy is the work of a great writer

Despite the fact that in the world of cinema more weight is given to directors, the reality is that scriptwriters are the key piece. There is even a saying that ‘a good script can save a bad director, but a good director cannot save a bad script’. After all, the story is the most important element of any film. Since it can catch us or leave us indifferent.

In this regard, James Gunn was a great choice for Guardians of the Galaxy. Since before beginning his career as a director, he spent many years as a writer. Because of this, I already had a lot of experience creating stories and characters that audiences will like. Not to mention that it started in the independent scene, where the narrative takes on more weight since there is no budget for great effects that amaze audiences.

Source: Marvel Studios

Gunn’s writing ability is quite noticeable, especially with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Since he managed to turn a group quite unknown to the majority of the public, into one of Marvel’s biggest box office magnets. All because he endowed them with singular personalities and very marked backgrounds. Who would have thought that we would cry over a CGI raccoon?

This same ability was noticeable in his version of The Suicide Squad. Since although they were villains, we managed to empathize with many of them, learn about their stories, and we hope they succeed. All thanks to the fact that James Gunn knows that a movie is nothing without the story and characters. Plus it never gave up on the inherent fun of a comic book movie.

Most of the time they kept to their own sphere.

Another factor for the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy it’s that they almost always stayed away from the MCU. Although the first film introduced us to an infinity stone and let us see more of Thanos, the story felt self-contained. Not like other Marvel productions that felt like a mere commercial for what would come next.

This freedom allowed James Gunn to explore new opportunities in his sequels, without the need to follow a formula. Even in Volume 3 he managed to get away with it and give us a great conclusion even though his story was affected by someone else. Since surely he had not planned to have to deal with the death and return of Gamora.

Source: Marvel Studios

In the end Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 did nothing to advance the plot towards Infinity War. Much like Volume 3 does nothing to expand on the character of Kang the Conqueror and future Avengers crossovers. However, they demonstrated that it was not necessary to be part of a great interconnected narrative to please the public.

Of course this also influences the viewers. After all, not everyone has the time to watch 20 movies to understand the next solo show of their favorite heroes. In the case of this trilogy you would only have to deviate a little with Infinity War and end game to be able to enjoy and understand it.

Guardians of the Galaxy grew with its viewers

Another factor for the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 it could be the great distance between their productions. While other Marvel trilogies had a maximum of three years between installments, this team went six years without a new entry. Obviously in all that time his fans grew.

Perhaps James Gunn was aware of this and made it a mainstay of his writing for this closing. Since the topics it deals with are quite adult and manage to resonate with the audience that has gone through something similar. Losing old friends and loves, as well as learning to let go is something that everyone has gone through at a certain age.. Just the age at which many of us are enjoying Volume 3.

Source: Marvel Studios

Although we didn’t literally grow up with the protagonists like in Harry Potter, their themes did grow with us. We go from fun galactic adventures to stories about parenthood, death, and the incredible weight the past can have on our lives.

All these elements make Guardians of the Galaxy in a great trilogy. Since he not only limited himself to giving us an adaptation, he went further and gave us one of the most memorable groups in cinema. The team as we knew it may have come to an end, but they will surely be remembered for many years to come.

