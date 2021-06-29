Simon Larouche assures through his LinkedIn that the Canadian team canceled the online aspect of the game.

Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, or other recently announced titles from superhero groups like Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game will not have multiplayer features. But it does not seem that this was the initial approach of Eidos Montreal.

Simon Larouche worked in 2017 on the multiplayer Guardians of the GalaxyThis is confirmed Simon Larouche via your experience sheet on LinkedIn. In it, he states that he held the position of director of multiplayer gameplay in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for the Canadian company. His work in the studio barely reached a year before its cancellation was decided.

Since that time Simon Larouche went to Guerrilla Games, where he has been busy with another mysterious video game from the creators of Horizon: Forbidden West, so entering the field of speculation, it does not have to be completely ruled out that Eidos Montreal has not recovered at this time such an idea and offer some kind of multiplayer content to users with some subsequent DLC.

Staying only with the official information, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a third-person action video game where we take the role of Star-Lord as the leader of a diverse group of characters made up of Rocket, Goot, Gamora and Drax. All of them will help the former space pirate as he crosses the cosmos facing all kinds of threats in the company of an eighties soundtrack.

If you want to know more about this new but faithful Guardians of the Galaxy video game, you can check our impressions with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will hit stores on October 26th for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch via the cloud.

