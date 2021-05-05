Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be released in the coming months under the direction of James Gunn after the break it had in filmmaker and Disney in 2018.

However, this would be the last film in the saga directed by the filmmaker, as he commented on Twitter: “Will it be your last Guardians of the Galaxy movie or will there be a fourth?” a MCU fan asked Gunn.

The director replied: “I plan to be the last” . Although straightforward, the answer is ambiguous, as Gunn does not confirm whether Marvel Studios would go ahead with another director for new installments.

James Gunn responds to a fan about the Guardians of the Galaxy saga. Photo: Twitter capture @JamesGunn

This is not the first time that James Gunn refers to his participation in command of the Guardians saga, in June 2020 he declared the same on his Instagram account.

“(Guardians of the Galaxy 3) is probably the last. And it’s probably the last with the current team. But you never know! ”, Said the director.

Thor 4 will connect with Guardians of the Galaxy 3, according to James Gunn

James Gunn stated that Love and thunder will have a connection with the Guardians. The filmmaker used his Twitter account to discuss the matter.

“Taika Waititi is doing a great job, the script is incredible. We talked before he started writing about where the characters are and where they are going. He read the script for vol. 3 and then I read his script and shared my thoughts, ”Gunn expressed.

James Gunn answered if Thor 4 would be part of the GOTG 3 story. Photo: Twiiter screenshot from @ tforest76

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan will reprise their roles as Starlord, Drax, Mantis and Nebula. Additionally, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will once again voice Groot and Rocket Raccoon. Matt Damon He will also have an important role in the film, although for now it is not known which character he will play.