The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 movie is on its way and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe couldn’t be more excited to learn about the new space odyssey faced by the team of heroes led by Peter Quill (Star-Lord).

What none expected is that the third installment would be the last time they would see Dave Bautista playing Drax, the friendly warrior who has stolen the laughter of the fans without even having proposed it.

Through Twitter, the actor broke the news: “Drax is not going anywhere, he will only be played by another actor. I will already be 54 when Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is released and I will no longer be able to play it. At any moment my whole skin will start to hang. “

Immediately, the director of the feature film, James Gunn, responded to let him know that no other actor will take his place after his departure. In addition, he congratulated him on the alliance he made with Zack Snyder to star in Army of the dead.

“There is no Drax in my movies without you, you are the Drax of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and no one can replace you. You have every right to take the path you want in your career, brother. “

Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Photo: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could be Gunn’s last Marvel movie

Previously, James Gunn stated that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could be the last installment of the saga that he directs for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there is no sign that he has changed his mind.

“(Guardians of the Galaxy 3) is probably the last. And it’s probably the last with the current team. But you never know! ”, Explained the director through his official Instagram account.