“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” has finally had its PREMIERE in theaters in Peru. In this new UCM film directed by James Gunn, it is the last time that we will see the galactic squad in a solo adventure, as it had been announced for some time. For this reason, the story includes quite emotional passages for fans and even for the actors themselves, but you may not be able to enjoy it with your whole family, especially with the little ones at home.

What age restrictions does the movie have based on its rating?

At this point, we must clarify something very simple: each country defines how content is classified for its exhibition in cinemas, based on the rating given by the studios that carry out the project. For example, “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” appears in Cinemark Peru as APT (suitable for all), while the Cinemex website considers it as B; that is, for adolescents 12 years and older.

What makes “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” an age-restricted movie?

In this sense, you must first verify what classification the film has in the cinema of your choice. But why are there certain age restrictions? First of all, you should know that this project breaks one of the strictest rules that Marvel Studios sets for its feature films: they have included the word “fuck”, considered a strong profanity in the United States.

What kind of emotional situations are presented in the film?

Likewise, the plot exposes very complex emotional situations, which addresses quite heavy moments for the characters. Meanwhile, part of the story involves scenes of animal abuse, so even though they are generated by CGI, it may not be pleasant for children to watch.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is the new great premiere of Marvel Studios and its post-credit scenes await surprises for fans. Photo: Composition LR/Marvel Studios

How many post-credit scenes does “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” include?

If you are thinking of going to see “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, you should know that you should not leave the room when the central action ends, as two post-credit scenes await you. One of them teases a new lineup for the MCU, while the other is more of a somewhat irrelevant scene.