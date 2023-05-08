Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was released last year May 4th in various theaters in Peru and has received great acceptance from the fans. The expected apparitions of groot, Rocket, Nebula, Gamora and other beloved characters. However, one of the main innovations was the inclusion of Chukwudi Iwuji Interpreting High Evolutionary, the antagonist of this new Marvel movie. But who is this actor who has amazed fans of superhero movies?

YOU CAN SEE: The Marvel rule that “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will break: James Gunn will put an end to it

Who is Chukwudi Iwuji, the performer of High Evolutionary?

Chukwudi Iwuji was born on October 15, 1975 in Nigeria, he is currently 47 years old and is of diplomatic parents. He studied at Caterham Boarding School and was chosen as a brigadier of the entire school, and he was also the first Afro-descendant in the history of that school to be so. He later entered Yale and graduated with a degree in Economics in 1997. He later joined the Professional Theater Training Program (PTTP) at the University of Milwaukee in 2000.

Later he returned to England and in 2001 he began his acting career to be part of the Royal Shakespeare Company. There she began interpreting works such as “Hamlet” or “The Merry Wives of Windsor”. In addition, she came to act at the Royal National Theatre, which is one of the main ones in the United Kingdom.

He did not stay exclusively in the theater and also made the leap to television, in which he has participated in series such as “Designated survivor” or “The split”, in which he has appeared the most. In the cinema, he also had a relevant role as Akoni in “John Wick: chapter 2” until the present day, in which he became the antagonist in this latest installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

YOU CAN SEE: “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” saves Marvel: laughter, tears and a perfect goodbye [RESEÑA]

In which series and movies did Chukwudi Iwuji participate?

Films

2009: “Exam”

2016: “Barry”

2017: “John Wick: Chapter 2”

2018: “Bikini Moon”

2018: “Rosie”

2019: “Daniel isn’t real”

2020: “Shine your eyes”

2020: “News if the world”

2021: “The girl who got away”

2023: “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

Series

2005: “Proof”

2005: “Casualty”

2011: “Doctor Who”

2012: “Wizards vs. Aliens”

2015: “Crossing lines”

2016: “Madam secretary”

2016: “Blind Spot”

2018: “King Lear”

2018: “Quantico

2018-2022: “The split”

2019: “When they see us”

2019: “Designated survivor”

2019: “Dynasty”

2021: “The Underground Railroad”

2022: “Peacemaker”.

#Guardians #Galaxy #Chukwudi #Iwuji #actor #villain #dazzled #Marvel