First reactions e reviews to Guardians of the Galaxy 3 talking about the film of the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more gloomy and sad ever. According to the little that has emerged so far, the film will focus on saving Rocket, with the main villains expected to be Adam Warlock and High Evolutionary.

The comments to the film describe it so extremely positive. For example, Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell called it “a brilliant finale to a brilliant trilogy”, adding that it is “really fun and exciting, with all the characters having their moments. Will Poulter’s Warlock is a great addition, but the focus has rightly been put on bringing a good ending to the story of the Guardians. I will miss them.”

Others talk about a movie a lot movingas done by Rory Cashin of JOE.ie on Twitter: “I can confirm that I cried during Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and would love to see an Adam Warlock monographic film.”

For MovieZine’s Alexander Kardelo nothing can prepare viewers for emotions that will live on, especially for Rocket’s story. Other reactions after the European premiere speak of a dark and surprising film, such as Jesús Agudo by eCartelera, who started out with many prejudices about the film but had to change his mind. Valentina Morillo of EL ESPAÑOL compared it to Avengers: Endgame, calling it fun, engaging and emotional, as well as a perfect closure for the trilogy: “The best Marvel film since Endgame”.

Markus Trutt of FilmStarts urged to bring tissues because: “Despite the humor, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is probably the darkest and saddest MCU film ever, and the perfect conclusion to the Gunn trilogy.”

Before leaving you, we remind you that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will arrive in the cinema on May 3, 2023.