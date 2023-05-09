The “Guardians of the Galaxy“marked a before and after in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its first appearance under the direction of James Gunn. Not so much for its relevance to the story, but for its purpose: to be the only comic relief in the franchise that wasn’t anyone’s guilty pleasure. Now, his third and last film has hit theaters to become the lifeline of the MCU, which had been in free fall since the end of its phase 4.

“Doctor Strange 2” and “Spider-Man: No way home” were the first drowning slaps that seemed to right the ship through the multiverse and its infinite possibilities towards the modern classic “Secret wars”. However, “GOTG” only needed a reality of 14,000,605 to give an unrepeatable and incomparable story to its protagonists: Drax, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Star Lord; “a bunch of useless and misfits” who ended up being as or more loved than the Avengers themselves.

GOTG movies have always enjoyed an irreverent approach, quirky characters, extraordinary locations, intergalactic adventures, bright colors and a humorous tone for the whole family. In the words of James Gunn, it is “a space opera with a touch of heartfelt magic” that pays homage to “Star wars.” But just like the franchise that inspired it, the Marvel saga also took a darker path and according to the plot that unfolded to close with a flourish, between laughter and tears.

In the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy finale, Rocket and the echoes of his troubled past take center stage. As he struggles between life and death, the entire team sets out to save him in a dangerous mission against the ‘High Evolutionary’. Unlike Loki, Thanos, and Killmonger, this new villain comes across as truly cruel and despicable, taking the characters into the darkest corners of the franchise.

In this section, the past of the beloved raccoon steals tears by touching on powerful topics such as animal experimentation and dealing with living beings. The filmmaker did not hesitate when capturing them, but it was fair and necessary to commit to the underlying message. Surprisingly, these dramatic scenes manage to coexist with the comic ones without either being harmed. It ends up being a zigzag of strong emotions, with an unstoppable rhythm and, even so, with time needed to process them.

Just like in “Suicide Squad,” James Gunn once again shows off his mastery of various characters on stage, giving everyone time to shine, despite Rocket being the lynchpin of the film. All these rejects find their own way and this ending could not be more satisfying after watching them for nine years slowly becoming a true family.

Perhaps the greatest learning that the director of the Suicide Squad brought was that ambition to risk telling the story on his own terms. The settings feel bigger and less stuffy, the ease with the camera cuts through the automated rigidity of the MCU and the violence shines in the best choreographed action scenes of the saga.

The soundtrack, house seal, could not be absent. Although it sometimes occupies more presence than it should, it is not a problem to get carried away in this latest adventure that has been very worthwhile and awaits.

