Every Marvel fan needs to see “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, the closing of a beautiful trilogy about a group of misfits that we would never have cared about if it hadn’t been for the genius of James Gunn. This time, the director perfects his style in a delivery charged with many emotions that oscillate between a dark drama and a funny comedy. We are facing a story woven with a deep love and care for its protagonists who, in two and a half hours of laughter and tears, manages to say goodbye in style. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The perfect balance between laughing and crying

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is a space opera where, if you really love these characters, you’re going to laugh and cry. The plot is simple, but effective: the group of heroes must find a device in order to save Rocket’s life and, to do so, they will have to face the High Evolutionary, a villain who fits this story perfectly thanks to the fact that he has a specific objective and does not want to destroy the universe like the rest of the MCU antagonists.

The balance between comedy and drama is incredible. The movie can make you laugh out loud and, from one moment to the next, have you with a lump in your throat that, as the movie progresses, hurts more and more. have to Rocket as the protagonist is undoubtedly a huge successbut Gunn even manages to give everyone their moment to shine and give each of the guardians a cohesive and satisfying conclusion.

The film, instead of going for the colossal, goes for the intimate and that is why all these characters come to matter to us. Rocket Raccoon’s flashbacks with his friends go from sadness to cruelty and end up being a dark passage, but the impact of the tape is necessary. Luckily, James knows how to counteract that weight with hilarious scenes and full of good music, just like the previous installments. There he feels the heart of this film.

Perhaps the only thing the film sins about is not having fully exploited the adam warlock character. However, at the plot level this decision makes sense, because, if it had been the same as in the comics, the heroes would have died in a matter of minutes. Other than that, he feels imposing in his first scene, but later on he feels a bit ridiculed.

A yes or yes for Marvel fans

If you love these characters, “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” It is something that you must witness yes or yes in the cinema. James Gunn gives away a film that closes in a solid and satisfactory way the trilogy that began in 2014 and that to this day will forever remain the best of Marvel.

