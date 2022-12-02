Mexico.- The Marvel universe has just released the new trailer for the third film of the Guardians of the Galaxywhich will be the last film produced by James Gunnwho is responsible for making this franchise so successful.

James Gunn was one of those chosen to correct the path of the competition of Marvelit is about DC, due to the fact that their films are not so well received by fans.

It should be noted that the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy It will mark a before and after, since it was revealed that this will be the last time that the group of superheroes will face an adventure.

The premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will take place on May 5, 2023 and will be available in theaters across the country.

chris prattZoe Saldaña are one of the main characters of the film cast, who are also about to appear in the long-awaited film “Avatar: The Sense of Water” next December 15.

According to the short to show a trailer for the film, the story will tell how Peter Quill deals with the loss of his girlfriend, Gamorain addition to a dangerous mission where they must defend the universe and the members of the team.

In addition, the trailer features a creative poster and first poster with bold colors and stars of Marvel’s most likeable heroes.