After years of waiting, “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is finally a reality in theaters. The film, directed by James Gunnis one of those that begins Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans expect it to be quite the movie event, while also hinting at the future Avengers lineup. While expectations are high for the central plot, thousands are excited to learn more about the post-credit scenes. Go dead Rocket Raccoon? Do they have to do with Gamora? Next, we tell you more details.

YOU CAN SEE: “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, ONLINE premiere: where and when can it be SEE via STREAMING?

When does “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” premiere in Peru?

Although the official premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” It is scheduled in the United States for this Friday, May 5, in rooms in Peru you can already see the film from this Thursday the 4th.

How many post credits scenes does “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” have?

For some time, his own James Gunndirector ofe “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, confirmed that his film will have two post-credit scenesfor which you must wait until the feature film is over, approximately 2 hours and 29 minutes long, to find out what else is coming in the future of the UCM.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” has thousands of Marvel Studios UCM fans excited. Can it be seen online? Find out here. Photo: Composition LR/Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: The Marvel rule that “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will break: James Gunn will put an end to it

What are the “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” post-credit scenes about?

if you still don’t see “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, the following lines contain SPOILERS. Read on at your own risk.

First scene

After Peter, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, and Mantis split up, Rocket becomes the new leader of the Guardians. Groot accompanies him along with new characters like Kraglin Obfonteri, Adam Warlock, Cosmo the Space Dog, and Phyla-Vell, one of the girls rescued from the High Evolutionary’s ship.

They talk about their favorite songs and Rocket sings Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love,” the theme that marked the heroes’ first appearance on the big screen.

After that, a horde of creatures appears on the horizon and the team prepares for battle. However, it is unknown if this new version will appear again.

The first scene of “Guardians of the Galaxy” involves Rocket. Photo: Marvel Studios

YOU CAN SEE: “It was like goodbye and real”: cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” broke down in tears in this scene

Second scene

In this scene, Peter is interacting with his grandfather, with whom he had an emotional reunion at the end of the film. While the old man reads the newspaper, which has a headline about an alleged alien abduction of Kevin Bacon, Star Lord eats cereal for breakfast and talks about everyday topics.

#Guardians #Galaxy #postcredit #scenes