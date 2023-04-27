There is no doubt about the success and passion generated by each installment of the cinematographic universe that is Marvelbe it a series or a movie, since it is considered one of the greatest successes of modern entertainment and this May 4th we will have the premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, which is already being talked about when it has not even been in theaters for the sensation it will generate.

Not only is it a highly anticipated film, but it is one of the great productions of this 2023 and it has acquired great importance for the famous superheroes who make movies every year. In addition, it will be the last film made by director James Gunn for Marvel Studios. With respect to the ethical norms that every movie of Marvelas well as any other type, “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” it will break one that few will notice.

What is this strict Marvel rule?

It is related to content and age restrictions. They always care that their film materials can be enjoyed by the whole family, so it came up with a pretty clear rule. It consists of the fact that the word “fuck” cannot be pronounced, considered the greatest rudeness of the English language.

However, it was made official that this word is part of this installment and this because in one of the trailers, a voice was heard chris pratt say it and the same James Gunn revealed that this idea was born on the same recording set, since they found the film funnier that way. In the clip, the word is censored, but in the theatrical version it won’t be.

The times you were close to hearing a foul word in “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Gunn He already tried to put this in the script during the first two installments of “Guardians of the Galaxy”, which occurred in 2014 and 2017. In the first installment it happened after the explosion in the Collector’s lair, but a background noise is placed that prevents it from being heard.

In addition, in the second installment, it is implied when rocket translate what groot tells Yondu. Although it will be the first time that the word is heard exactly, much more episodes of these are expected after the arrival of deadpool to Marvel.

