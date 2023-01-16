The guardians of the galaxy are about to face their third adventure on the big screen and one character in particular, highly anticipated by fans, finally has a face and a story.

Let’s talk about Warlocksthe one who was born directly from the cocoon that accompanied us during the second chapter of “Guardians of the Galaxy” (and made an appearance as a post-credits easter egg also in Thor: The Dark World).

The character will be played by Will Poulter and here you can see the first official image to portray the new one great opponent of our guardians.

The character was described by the producers as “more complicated than a simple villainbut certainly not a good boy”, they also added that he will reflect his identity as a “newborn” figure, in some ways he will therefore be “like a child”.

The new chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy will be available from May 3, 2023 but, in the meantime, you can always catch up the videogame dedicated to the most famous gang of the MARVEL universe, you can find the review of “Marvel’s Guardian of Galaxy” directly on our site.

If you haven’t already done so, find our article on the official trailer of the film here.