New photos from the filming of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” have been revealed in the JustJared.com medium, where we can see animal-like aliens and actor Chris Pratt as star lord. But what stands out most in the photos is that his new suit is more similar to the uniform he usually wears in the comics.

Chris Pratt will return as Star Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.” Photo: JustJared.com.

Characters with new outfits

In the same series of photographs we can verify that nebula He’ll also be wearing the same outfit as Star Lord, so presumably the rest of the team will be the same. But Marvel revealed in the trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” that the uniformity of costumes with the characters will not occur, so it is presumed that in “ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ There would be events that would cause the change of clothes, according to what director James Gunn already anticipated.

Nebula will also be wearing the same outfit as Star Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”. Photo: JustJared.com.

Who are the animal-faced aliens?

In the leaked images, too you can see with Chris Pratt several beings with the face of a rabbit, octopus, wild boar or bat . For now, the exact plot of the tape is not known, but according to some leaks, the great villain will be the High Evolutionary, who would be responsible for experimenting with Rocket and form a large army of anthropomorphic animals.

When does “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ premiere?

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ will premiere on May 5, 2023 worldwide in theaters. While the previous tapes of the saga can be seen through Disney Plus.