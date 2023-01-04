Dave Bautista confirmed that Drax will make its last appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3but apparently thegoodbye to the character does not represent a tragedy for the actor, who indeed said he was relieved by this epilogue.

In reality, the thing had been in the air for some time: already in May of 2021 Bautista said he thought that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would have been the end of Drax, but it is not clear if the hero will exit the scene in a dramatic way or minus – everything is possible with James Gunn.

“I’m extremely grateful for Drax, I love this character,” the actor said in an interview with GQ. “However I’m relieved it’s over. It wasn’t all sunshine and roses.”

“Playing that role was complicated, the makeup process exhausted me. And then I don’t know if I want Drax to be what I will be remembered for: it’s a funny performance, and I want to dedicate myself to more dramatic roles.”

Part of the cast of Glass Onion – Knives Out, Bautista has demonstrated on more than one occasion that he is a versatile professional, although clearly it was his extraordinary physique that allowed him to work in the film world in the first place.

In this regard, as we know, Bautista has proposed himself as the protagonist for the Gears of War film produced by Netflix: who knows if the leaders of the streaming platform will give him a chance.