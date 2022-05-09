“Guardians of the Galaxy 3″ will continue the story of phase 4 of the MCU and according to the director James Gunn, it will be the end for some of these characters. But it will also be the debut of a hero many Marvel comics fans have been waiting for: Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.
It should be noted that, before the premiere of the last film in the trilogy, a Christmas special will arrive on Disney Plus and “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind”.
James Gunn announces end of recording
Through his official Twitter account, the filmmaker who was in charge of the trilogy uploaded a photo of his team announcing the completion of filming.
“This is an image from the end of ‘Guardians of the galaxy.’ I love this cast and crew with their talent and beautiful souls. I am very fortunate to have them with me in this work that lasted almost an entire decade.
Cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3″
In addition, actress Jennifer Holland
The film will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.
