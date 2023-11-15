The British media company’s revenue in the North American country is expected to represent almost 20% of its global earnings

O Guardian expects to earn $33 million in revenue from digital readers in the U.S. in the fiscal year that runs from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024, as reported by Axios on Tuesday (14.Nov.2023). The amount refers mainly to voluntary donations from readers, which are expected to break a new record. If the estimates are confirmed, the amount will represent around 57% of the British media company’s total business in the North American country. In total, the company’s US revenue is estimated to represent just under 20% of US earnings. Guardian in the period, with North American digital reader revenue expected to be around ⅓ of the publication’s global digital reader revenue.

