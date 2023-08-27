Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

Italy has a new superhero. A man in Turin quick-wittedly rescued a little girl who would otherwise have fallen to certain death.

Turin – A guardian angel was apparently at work in Italy: For reasons that are still unknown, a little girl in Turin was balancing on the ledge of a building on the fifth floor. Passers-by discovered the four-year-old on Saturday morning, her screams resounding through the streets. Vain. The girl fell.

But, miraculously, she did not fall to certain death. The reason: the courageous effort of a man who just came by and caught her.

Guardian angel in Italy: Office worker saves little girl in Turin from certain death

“I only started breathing again when I heard her cry,” Mattia Aguzzi said at La Republica on Saturday (26 August) on his courageous intervention in preventing tragedy. The incident happened in the morning when the little girl was on the balcony of the top floor of the building just before 11 a.m. The carabinieri were alerted by a tenant in the building across the street after a passer-by drew his attention to what was happening.

A new “superhero” is born in Italy. The 37-year-old office worker from Turin saved the life of a little girl with his courageous intervention. © X (formerly Twitter)/screenshot

Now the office worker is celebrated as a guardian angel. The 37-year-old is still trying to understand that his intervention in front of the building at Via Nice 389 saved the life of the four-year-old girl. It is not yet known why the girl was on the ledge at all. The authorities are still clarifying the matter.

Italy’s new guardian angel: “He was great”

“We passed by,” said Gloria Piccolo, Mattia Aguzzi’s girlfriend, about the incident La Republica. “We heard a man from the balcony of the building across the street yelling at her and telling her to stay there,” Piccolo said. “The girl was sitting on the ledge. I tried phoning everyone in the building to warn them there was a little girl sitting on the ledge but when I turned around the girl was already down after Mattia grabbed her from the air.”

“He fell to his knees. She started crying and at that moment we said: She’s alive, “explained Gloria, visibly emotional about the incident that made her boyfriend Italy’s new guardian angel in a very short time. “He was great. So did the young man from the balcony and if he hadn’t seen her we wouldn’t have noticed.”

Superhero in Italy? “He trains, works as a bank teller”

When asked if her boyfriend was a superhero, Piccolo replied, “He trains, works as a bank teller. He’s fine”. Shortly after noon, Italy’s new guardian angel was released from the hospital. Not at all a superhero, however, was a Mediterranean waiter who tips a guest for “only” 500 euros chased.

The little girl is still in the hospital. However, the doctors are keeping her under observation as a precaution, but her condition is assessed as good. Her parents are with her, who escaped tragedy thanks to Italy’s new hero.

