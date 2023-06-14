It will be for the boundless passion for cars, it will be because the police travel with a Lamborghini Huracan, but the largest operation ever against a vast group of criminals specializing in international automobile trade takes the proper name of “Huracan”. By delegation of the European Prosecutor’s Office, financiers of the Provincial Headquarters of Rome, Turin, Milan, Bergamo, Brescia, Lodi, Padua, Rovigo, Bologna, Piacenza, Fermo, Florence, Bari, Brindisi, Lecce, Caserta, Salerno, Palermo, Trapani, Ragusa and Messina are in fact carrying out searches, seizures and a European arrest warrant issued by the European prosecutor’s office in Cologne in Germany.

Operation Huracan

The “Huracan” operation which ordered five arrests, over 450 searches (of which more than 50 in Italy) and seizures of properties and luxury cars in Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain and which engages about 250 financiers and a “cash dog” dog unit, belonging to 35 Departments of the Corps, is put into effect after the discovery of a vast VAT fraud scheme managed by an organized criminal group in the international automobile trade.

Ten thousand cars

According to the indictment’s estimates, the group would have bought and sold around 10,000 vehicles between 2017 and 2023, for a total fraudulent turnover of 225 million euros and a connected loss of VAT revenue of 38 million euros. The transaction originates from an administrative control activity in relation to non-payment of VAT by some subjects following the purchase of cars from Germany and the subsequent sale to individuals and companies in other EU countries.

Massive VAT fraud

The investigations revealed the existence of a VAT fraud in which around 60 subjects are allegedly involved for various reasons. According to the prosecution, the suspects would have purchased motor vehicles in Germany through Italian and Hungarian companies that took over economic activities “of convenience” – as they are de facto managed in Germany – or completely fictitious. And that’s not all: the investigations also revealed that the German suppliers declared to the tax authorities that they had sold the cars in Italy through the “intra-community sale” mechanism.