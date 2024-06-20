Genoa – Change at the top of the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the financial police of Genoa. The new commander is Colonel Filippo Capineri. He takes over from Brigadier General Andrea Fiducia, who becomes provincial commander of Milan. The handover between the two officers took place this morning during a ceremony with the provincial commander, Gianluca Campana, all the officers of the department and a representative of the staff.

General Fiducia directed the core of Genoa for four years, during which he conducted numerous service activities to combat tax fraud and delicate investigations in the sector of crimes against the public administration, international drug trafficking and the infiltration of organized crime into the Ligurian economic fabric. Last the corruption investigation which led to the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti being placed under house arrest. Colonel Capineri comes from the School of Inspectors and Superintendents of L’Aquila, where he held the position of commander of the student courses. During his career he held command and operational positions in Genoa, Ancona and Versilia as well as staff at the general command of the Guardia di Finanza.