There Italian Financial Police said it had successfully busted a ring specializing in the import of counterfeit vintage video game consoles from China. According to Italian authorities, the thousands of counterfeit consoles They also contained millions of popular video games from the 80s and 90s.

You might think that video games and Counterfeit consoles are a legacy of the past and that these types of products are not really created and traded today, especially in nations like ours. However, this is not the case, as a recent event demonstrates.

The statements of the Guardia di Finanza

“About 100,000 were seized. 12,000 consoles on which more than 47 million pirated video games were illegally stored, for an estimated value of over 47.5 million euros,” the head of the economic crime unit of the Turin Guardia di Finanza, Alessandro Langella, told AFP.

Financial Police

Popular games like Mario Bros. and Street Fighter were included in these consoles, which are said to be imitations of Nintendo, Sega and Atari gaming machines. The consoles were originally imported into Italy, but after they failed to meet European technical and safety standards, police began investigating the group that had brought them into the country. Nine people have been arrested and could face up to eight years in prison for the crime of selling counterfeit products.

