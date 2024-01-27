Finally this Saturday, Andres Guardado He played his first game in Bajío, which ended as a victory for Lion by 3-2 over Santos Laguna, right at the last minute. The Little Prince returned to Mexican soccer after a successful career in Europe that lasted more than 15 years and his debut with La Fiera was agonizing, but at the same time, it was the team's first victory in the Clausura 2024, of the Liga MX.
He Nou Camp Stadium prepared surprises for the debut of the five-time World Cup winner by placing a poster of the player on the seats, which they could take as a gift. Those who were present at the property were able to see the former Real Betis training alongside his teammates, waiting to enter the playing field, which happened in the 76th minute when he relieved David 'Avión' Ramírezwinning the applause and receiving the captain's badge from the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota when the game was 2-1 in favor of the locals.
The Guerreros de la Comarca began by winning the match through the Colombian Harold Preciado when converting from the eleven steps. In this way the first half ended and for the second, the Uruguayan Federico Viñas He matched the cards. Four minutes later came the expulsion of the Uruguayan Franco Fagundezsomething that the Panzas Verdes took advantage of to come back in the 75th minute with a penalty from the Ecuadorian Angel Mena. Already in added time, the Argentine Ramiro Sordo He tied the score again, however, in the 90+9' Maravinas He achieved a great header to score his double and give his team the three points.
The youth squad Atlas and new number '17' of the Esmeraldas was received among shouts of 'Saved, Saved!'but in addition to that, the specialized portal SofaScore He revealed what his numbers were like in his first match. The history of the Mexican team He played 22 minutes with 26 touches of the ball, 25 successful passes and an effectiveness of 96 percent, as well as two fouls committed. His two completed long passes stood out, plus he played as a midfielder. His rating according to the portal was 6.8.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Guardado #debut #León39s #agonizing #victory #Santos #Laguna
Leave a Reply