The assault unit of the Russian Armed Forces was carrying out the task of capturing a strong point when Guard Private Sergei Gorn discovered an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) moving in the direction of Russian troops. The Ministry of Defense spoke about new exploits of Russian military personnel in the special operation zone on Sunday, March 10.

When a motorized rifle group was advancing to the combat mission area, Gorn saw an enemy attack UAV at an extremely low altitude. Having reported to the command about the airborne object, the serviceman immediately opened fire on it from small arms. The drone fell and detonated at a distance from Russian troops.

Thanks to the professional actions of the Guard of Private Gorn, it was possible to thwart the attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack Russian troops, as well as to dislodge Ukrainian militants from their stronghold.

Meanwhile, a unit of the Russian Armed Forces under the command of Senior Lieutenant Sergei Kruglov was carrying out the task of searching for Ukrainian formations when an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was discovered.

Despite the superiority of the forces of the Ukrainian militants, Kruglov decided to impose battle on the enemy. Together with their subordinates, they suddenly attacked the group, which took them by surprise. The Ukrainian Armed Forces were unable to organize defense and, having suffered losses, left their positions.

Thanks to the competent actions of Senior Lieutenant Kruglov, as well as the courage of his fighters, it was possible to suppress the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance activities, destroy more than a dozen militants and the enemy machine gun crew.

Earlier, on March 9, the Ministry of Defense described how the senior operator of a UAV platoon, Corporal Zhamsaran Badmaev, was conducting reconnaissance in an important tactical direction when he discovered a camouflaged platoon stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with an equipped mortar crew position. As a result, the mortar crew, along with enemy personnel, was destroyed.

Earlier, on March 8, the Ministry of Defense reported how guard private Dmitry Stetsenko saved a colleague by providing him with first aid during shelling of Russian positions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. And after the evacuation, the shooter continued mortar fire, as a result of which up to ten Ukrainian militants were killed, and the enemy retreated.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

