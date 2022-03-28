Everything indicates that the Supreme Court of Justice will today order the immediate release of Laura Morán and Alejandra Cuevas Morán. Not surprising. The amazing thing is that Alejandro Gertz Manero’s accusations against the couple of her deceased brother and her daughter have prospered.

Laura, who is 95 years old today, was accused in 2015 by Gertz of “intentional homicide of a concubine” for omission of Federico Gertz’s care. Laura and Federico had been in a romantic relationship for 52 years and had lived together for 40. In the accusation, she was considered a “guarantor of life” for her partner. Gertz also accused Laura’s daughter, Alejandra, who is now 68 years old, for having been equally negligent in caring for her as an “accessory guarantor.” This figure, however, does not even exist in the penal codes.

Gertz has stated that after a call from Laura, he visited his brother, who was then 82 years old, in August 2015, at the home he shared with her and found him “in a state of abandonment and without medical care.” She obtained a court order to take him away and at the same time requested that the bank accounts of Federico be frozen, who died in a hospital a month later, on September 25, of generalized visceral congestion.

Alejandro, then rector of the Universidad de las Américas, filed a formal accusation for homicide against Laura and Alejandra, but the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office declined to take action against them in March 2016. In 2020, when Gertz was already attorney general , the capital prosecutor’s office revived the accusation. On October 2, the 67th criminal judge ordered Alejandra’s arrest and initiated a process against Laura, who was not imprisoned due to her age.

One can understand Gertz’s emotional reaction to his brother’s death, but the question is whether he used his position as a prosecutor to further the accusations. It is surprising that the capital prosecutor’s office and a criminal judge have revived an accusation that was dismissed four and a half years earlier. The audio of a telephone call between Gertz and Deputy Attorney General Juan Ramos has been released in which he states that Minister Alberto Pérez Dayán, who drafted the first draft sentence, did not fulfill “what was promised” and added: “We have three or four ministers who are just not going to let it go.” Julio Scherer, former legal adviser to the Presidency, has written that Gertz told him that “’only one favor’ had been asked of me and that I had denied it: to prevent his sister-in-law Laura Morán and her daughter, Alejandra Cuevas Morán, from obtaining an amparo for the accusation of murder of his brother Federico Gertz Manero, of which he accuses them. The prosecutor requested it, yes, knowing that it was an illegal act.”

Minister Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena’s new project states: “The arrest warrant is unconstitutional because it implicitly assumes that the complainant -as a man’s concubine- was, in some way, obliged to guarantee not only the preservation of her health, but practically the prolongation of his life. He rejects the gender stereotype that women should be caretakers of men from birth to death. “It is inadmissible to attribute the stereotype of a caregiver to the complainant. as well. to demand that someone prevent the death of a man of advanced age and with multiple and complex ailments under penalty of being deprived of her liberty.” Ministers are expected to approve the bill today and release the two women immediately.

Legitimacy. Politically, the issue is complicated. The prosecutor was elected by the Senate on January 18, 2019 by 91 votes from all parties. He had indisputable legitimacy. Today the president continues to support him, but his time in the Prosecutor’s Office has been tainted by the apparent use of the position for a personal matter.

“We are not asking for an unfair thing, we are asking for the truth.” Laura Moran