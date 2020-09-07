How much will they have to reimburse? This question torments companies that took out state-guaranteed loans during the coronavirus pandemic. Details were made regarding the interest rate that will be charged in the event of non-repayment this year. A start-up for recycling plastic bottles is finally blowing thanks to a loan of 300,000 euros repayable over five years.

“The fact that we now know what the amortization conditions will be allows us to be more serene “, explains Benoît Paget, the president of the start-up. 600,000 small and medium enterprises have taken out a loan guaranteed by the State. If they do not repay it by May 2021, they will still benefit from attractive rates: between 1 and 1.5% for loans repaid by 2022 and 2023, then between 2 and 2.5% for those repaid from by 2024 and 2026.