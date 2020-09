How much will they have to reimburse? This question torments companies that took out state-guaranteed loans during the coronavirus pandemic. Details were made regarding the interest rate that will be charged in the event of non-repayment this year. A start-up for recycling plastic bottles is finally blowing thanks to a loan of 300,000 euros repayable over five years.

“The fact that we now know what the amortization conditions will be allows us to be more serene “, explains BenoĆ®t Paget, the president of the start-up. 600,000 small and medium enterprises have taken out a loan guaranteed by the State. If they do not repay it by May 2021, they will still benefit from attractive rates: between 1 and 1.5% for loans repaid by 2022 and 2023, then between 2 and 2.5% for those repaid from by 2024 and 2026.