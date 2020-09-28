In the State Duma, in the first reading, a bill was approved, which provides for a guaranteed effect on the budget when providing an investment incentive for the Priobskoye field.

We are talking about the conclusion of a legally binding investment contract between Rosneft and the Russian Government, which will ensure a multiple increase in state revenues up to 1 trillion rubles.

Under this agreement, Rosneft assumes obligations for additional investments in the development of oil production at the Priobskoye license area. They will be comparable in volume to the amount of the tax deduction for 2021-2030 and will provide additional production in the amount of 70 million tons for the corresponding period by increasing drilling volumes on low-profit reserves, the production of which may be lost under the current tax regime.

Oil production is declining

The Priobskoye field is the largest oil field in Russia, which has a complex geological structure, is multi-layer and low-productivity.

The current recoverable reserves of the Priobskoye license area are more than 1.6 billion tonnes.

The field was discovered in 1982 and put into development in 1988. The peak of oil production at the level of 33.8 million tons was passed 11 years ago – in 2009. From 2009 to 2019, production declined by 29%, despite the company’s best efforts to develop the field. During this period, Rosneft increased its drilling volumes by more than 50% – from 380 to 580 wells per year.

The company began to use expensive high-tech development methods at the field, and if in 2009 all new wells were directional, then in 2019 36% of them were horizontal with multi-stage hydraulic fracturing.

Over the period from 2009 to 2019, Rosneft also increased the stock of operating production wells by 2.8 times – from 1.8 to 4.9 thousand wells (it increased by an average of 11% annually). However, the oil production rate simultaneously decreased by four times. The decline in production at the field is due to the low quality of reserves, primarily due to the extremely low permeability of the formation and due to a set of other geological and technical factors.

The investment agreement will prevent a further, more significant drop in production.

New impetus for the field

The proposed investment model has already proven its effectiveness on the example of the Samotlor field. In the first two years of the contract at Samotlor, the budget received 111 billion rubles in the form of additional taxes, and the multiplier effect of the economy will amount to at least 1.7 trillion rubles, which will exceed the amount of tax investments by almost 5 times.

Today, this example demonstrates that Russia has enormous potential in maintaining and even increasing production from mature fields.

In the case of the Priobskoye field, government revenues over 10 years of the investment contract will more than double the size of incentives.

Under the terms of the agreement, investment incentives will not apply during periods when the market price does not exceed the level of the oil price set by the fiscal rule. At the same time, the company assumes unconditional obligations to the state to increase the volume of investments in the development of the Priobskoye field, increase the volume of production and tax revenues to the budget.

The investment agreement will not only give a new impetus to the development of one of the key oil and gas assets of Western Siberia, but will also have a significant multiplier effect for related sectors of the economy.

It is important to note that Rosneft is the largest taxpayer in the country. Over the past five years, the total budget revenues from the company’s activities have exceeded 17 trillion rubles.

Participation of representatives of the Accounts Chamber in the activities for the consideration and approval of the draft law would help to improve interaction between departments and would serve to remove claims and bureaucratic delays in the process of adopting the law.