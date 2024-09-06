The trusted staff of Mocorito Town Hall You can now let go of the body, and it is that the municipal treasurer, Ismael Inzunza Sosa, announced that he already has the savings ready to begin to disperse the Christmas bonuses by law from October, corresponding to 10 months of work, and representing an amount of approximately 6 million pesos.

However, unionized workers are still not covered, as the municipal treasurer indicated that it will be the next administration that allocates the resources to comply with this labor benefit.

And although the president-elect, Enrique Parra Meleciohas not yet announced who will occupy the position in Municipal Treasury, perhaps there is not much to worry about, because his cronyism with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya could save him from any financial trouble in case he does not have sufficient resources.

It seems that the director of Youth in Angostura, Elsa Margarita Beltrán, is half off, and the coastal municipality only spread through social networks that the call for the 2024 Youth Merit Award was open. Could it be that she is not putting so much effort into making it widely known because councilor Jorge Mario Rivera Camacho, in a council session, ‘jumped the barriers a bit’ and announced it first, justifying that it was subject to changes if the other councilors had comments, a fact that could have been done in a political agreement so that the director of youth together with mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, would make it known, as it should be?

The municipal clock of Salvador Alvarado constantly suffers from mechanical problems that prevent it from working perfectly and giving the population the exact time.

And it is no wonder, it is a machine that has been working for years, so the municipal government must remain alert to provide care to the clock so that it can continue to fill the center of Guamúchil with joy with the sweet melodies with which it “announces” the time.

However, maintenance is not the only thing that is needed. Romel Báez, director of the Municipal Institute of Culture, should have arranged for the clock to be protected by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Although it is true that the clock is not a very old construction, it is a fundamental piece for the identity of Guamúchil.

The president of Canaco Servytur of Évora, Luis Alfredo López Apodaca, will have to organize some training with the businessmen so that they do not fall into frauds, which, apparently, are the order of the day today, since at least three cases of businessmen who have been affected are known, all in different ways. That is why, given the current economic situation, they will have to share strategies and the way to no longer fall into these situations that affect the commerce sector, because even a strong economic blow to a businessman could leave him on the ground and no longer have the capacity to continue providing his services.