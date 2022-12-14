Sansonetti defends the “corrupt”

Incredible the editorial that came out yesterday on the front page of The Reformist signed by its director Piero Sansonetti in which he accuses the entire class of Italian journalists of “labor” for how they are reporting on the scandal in the European Parliament.

A dangerous, molasses-laden article full of ramshackle references to a supposed attack on the “socialism” understood as a vision of the world, even before being a political practice.

Who knows if the director is aware of what he is saying or is doing it simply because”has family” and must therefore follow and pursue the wishes of the editorial line.

The result is a simply irritating piece for anyone with an interest in the theme of Justice.

Sansonetti in fact, it confuses guaranteeing – which is a good and just thing – with gullibility, which is not a good and just thing at all, hoping that it is not exercised in bad faith.

Panzeri he gets caught with bags of cash in the house, the numbers levitate every day, the latest talk about €700,000, and Sansonetti says that perhaps the only attributable crime could certainly be tax evasion. Except that it’s not even strictly true, but the fregola of shooting big prevents the author from doing a simple logical check on his claims. If a former Member of the European Parliament he gets caught with his hands in the jam and then we don’t have to buy the story that the money was intended for public charity. Also because the wife was intercepted urging her husband to avoid €100,000 Christmas holidays.

