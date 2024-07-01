Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/30/2024 – 22:45

The 207th derby between Guarani and Ponte Preta ended in a 1-1 draw this Sunday (30) at the Brinco de Ouro stadium in Campinas. The Campinas classic, valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship Series B, was broadcast live on TV Brazil.

This result ended up being mainly harmful for Bugre, which remains at the bottom of the competition, now with six points. Macaca reached 16 points, in 13th place.

Playing at home, Guarani opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half. In a quick counterattack, Matheus Bueno advanced quickly down the right and crossed into the area, where Luan Dias found freedom to score. However, in the seventh minute of the second half, Ponte Preta managed to equalize with Jeh’s header after a corner kick by Élvis.