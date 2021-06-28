After covering kilometers after kilometers in private tests with the old Renault, it is time for Guanyu Zhou to get behind the wheel of the Alpine on a race weekend. The Chinese driver, current leader of the Formula 2 championship, will take to the track during the first free practice session on Friday in Austria.

“Driving a Formula 1 single-seater in FP1 is like a dream come true and another step towards my goal of becoming an F1 driver,” said Zhou.

“It will be a very special moment. I am preparing as best I can to be sure to complete the work program that will be indicated by the team ”.

“There weren’t many Chinese drivers who drove in Formula 1, and being on track this weekend makes me very proud. It will be an even more special moment when I think about the fact that I will be sitting inside Fernando’s car. He has been a source of inspiration for me since I was little ”.

“I am grateful for the support I have received and my goal is to make the most of this opportunity.”

Zhou will be the second Chinese rider to take part in a GP weekend after Ma Qinghua’s five appearances in as many FP1s between 2012 and 2013.

Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine, wanted to underline the importance of this moment for Zhou.

“The goal of getting to Formula 1 is an extremely difficult challenge for any young driver and we are proud to support this talent”.

“In his role as test driver, Guanyu drove both in the simulator and during the tests and the chance to get on track during a free practice session is a logical continuation of this path and an important step for one of the best stars of the our Academy “.

“This experience will help him take another step towards the goal of becoming a full-time Formula 1 driver.”