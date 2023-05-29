In the 2022 runs into Formula 1 The first Chinese pilot of the history of the greatest motor racing competition. Guanyu Zhou is a pilot ofAlfa Romeopaired with Valterri Bottas. The Chinese driver arrived in Formula 1 having won several races in the championship FIA F2. In 2023 it was the turn of Yuki Tsunoda under AlphaTauri, the second Chinese driver in the history of the top motoring championship.

Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo F1 driver in action at the 2023 Monaco GP

First Chinese driver in F1, who is Guanyu Zhou

Guanyu Zhou in 2022 it was the China’s first pilot who made it to Formula 1. Zhou, born in Shanghai on May 30, 1999, in his racing career he finished second in the Italian F4 in 2015before racking up race victories in the European F3 and F2, the series that represent the springboard for F1.

Zhou was a member of the young pilot program of the Renault (now Alpine) and was promoted to the role of reserve pilot for the Renault Formula 1 team in 2019.

Guanyu Zhou is the first Chinese driver in F1

Zhou has demonstrated great talent throughout his Formula 2 career. In 2020 he got his own first win in the series in Sochibecoming the first Chinese driver to win a Formula 2 race. He has also conquered several pole position and podiums throughout his career in the category.

2021, in particular, was a breakthrough year for the rider, who raced with the UNI-Virtuosi team finishing the season in third place behind the two riders from Presshis best result in the three years in the category.

Guanyu Zhou in action in Formula 2

From 2014 to 2018 he was a pilot of the Ferrari Driver Academy and later joined the Renault/Alpine youth programme.

Guanyu Zhou in F1 with ALFA ROMEO

On 16 November 2021, Alfa Romeo announces Zhou as the starting driver for the 2022 season in place of Antonio Giovinazzi, paired with the Finn Valtteri Bottas. As race number he chose the 24.

Besides being the first Chinese driver to take part in a Formula 1 Grand Prix, he was also the first to score points for the world rankingsobtaining one thanks to the tenth position conquered, right at the debut, in Bahrain Grand Prix. Eventually Zhou closed at 18th place in the standings his first season in Formula 1.

Zhou’s upside down Alfa Romeo at Silverstone

In his rookie season he was also involved in a bad crash at the start in British Grand Prix at Silverstonewhen his car is overturned and ended up beyond the barriers of protection against the network. On that occasion her life was saved by the protective head halo.

