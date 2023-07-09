The US naval base at Guantanamo has the air of a movie. The entrance to it from the airport, on a ferry that crosses the crystalline bay in a postcard landscape, looks like a scene from white lotus, enthusiastic reception included. The suburb, with its baseball diamond, McDonald’s, Irish pub, and outdoor movie theaters, could be a tropical version of the small country town of Return to the future. But the barriers that prevent passage, the checkpoints and the constant patrols by the military police remind us that behind the fences there is another much crueler reality.

A US soldier looks into a cell at the ‘Gitmo’ maximum security detention center October 22, 2016 at the US Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. John Moore (Getty Images)

Hidden from view, physically separated from the rest of the base and relegated to the news, Guantanamo Bay, synonymous with some of the worst abuses by the US in its war on terror, is still open 21 years later. Thirty elderly Muslim men, physically and psychologically damaged and a handful of them accused of some of the worst attacks in the world, are still being held in this prison.

Up to 779 Muslim men were captured and secretly transferred, hooded and handcuffed, to this prison. The then President George W. Bush ordered the creation of it as a reaction to the attacks of September 11 in 2001, to house terrorist “enemy combatants” without the obligation to offer them the guarantees to which they would be entitled as prisoners on US soil. The vast majority of the inmates had nothing to do with those attacks, the Al Qaeda network or Islamic terrorism. Many were sold for a handful of dollars to the CIA. Each one, points out the UN special rapporteur for human rights and counterterrorism, Fionnuala Ní Aolaín, in her prison report published in June, “he lived or lives his own indelible experiences of psychological and physical trauma after enduring profound abuses of his human rights.”

The fear of a sudden attack by Islamic terrorism on this corner of Cuba has disappeared. The shipping patrols of soldiers armed with assault rifles that roamed its waters and which were one of its most characteristic images, have just been eliminated. At this base, where about 6,000 people reside -soldiers and civilians-, today 800 perform prison-related jobs. Half that of three years ago, but the figure that yields a ratio of almost 27 per prisoner.

The idea is to reduce as much as possible, and end up closing at some point, a prison that, at a cost of 13 million dollars (11.8 million euros) per prisoner, is the most expensive in the world. But the nerves persist: it is not allowed to take pictures of the faces of any military, or of any type of infrastructure. Many soldiers do not want it to be known that they serve here.

“Maybe the name of Guantánamo will always remain synonymous with the systematic use of illegal captures [rendiciones]torture and arbitrary detention”, declared Ní Aolaín at a press conference in New York.

The X-Ray Field is a permanent reminder of everything that happened. In the northwest of the base, it was the first prison to be built. He got up hastily. The result: cages measuring barely two by two meters, in the open, under the inclement Caribbean sun. In each one, two cubes. One with water, one for feces. And nothing else in them. It was used for four months, before the prisoners were moved to more permanent structures.

Today it is an abandoned field, which the media – who must be constantly accompanied by a military escort – can only see from afar. Mosquitoes are the only torturers left; they still practice their art viciously. The weed has declared itself free and grows everywhere with the haste of the tropics; snakes roam for their respects in the area. Thick barbed wire fences still demarcate the different areas. The roofs of the surveillance turrets, of the cells and interrogation rooms―“wooden boxes”, as described by Mark Fallon, a former researcher on Al Qaeda in the most brutal era and who denounced torture to the authorities in his day―endure precariously.

Camp X-Ray, the infamous prison hastily erected in 2002 to incarcerate captives from Afghanistan and elsewhere, on January 27, 2017, in Guantanamo Bay. Michelle Shephard (Toronto Star via Getty Images)

In the days when the X-Ray Camp was in operation, and for years after, it was not the desire for justice that moved the jailers. It was anger after the deaths of more than 3,000 people in the 9/11 attacks. And the fear that a similar attack would occur somewhere in the world and no one would detect it in time. Some poorly trained interrogators for these tasks and under enormous pressure completed this explosive mixture.

The result was a widespread use of torture. Drowning simulation, beatings, extreme sleep deprivation, anal rape. Mark Fallon, then head of an investigative unit at Guantánamo, confirmed in recent court testimony the existence of a culture of mistreatment that had become widespread by the summer of 2002 among a unit of military intelligence: efforts to induce a feeling of extreme disorientation, use of dogs to intimidate, forced painful positions. The interruption of sleep was “routine within the camp”, declared this witness before the military court in a preliminary hearing -also in a limited area and isolated from the rest of the base, the Field Justice― on the case of Abdelrahman al-Nashiri, suspected of carrying out the attack against the destroyer USS Cole that killed 17 people and injured nearly 40 in 2000 in waters off Yemen.

“Guantánamo prison is still open not because of what these people have done to us. It is still open because of what we have done to them,” Fallon told this newspaper. “The government continues to try to hide, black-mark and classify anything that leads to accountability by those involved in the torture program, as well as those who defended it.”

The allegations about what was happening in those cells led then-presidential candidate Barack Obama to announce that closing the jail would be his first move in the White House. He never got it. His successor, Donald Trump, promised instead to fill it with “bad people.” He didn’t either. The current president, Joe Biden, has also promised to close it down. So far, he has only been able to release ten inmates. The last of them is Said bin Brahim bin Umran Bakush, transferred to Algeria in April. The remaining 30 continue in different forms of legal limbo.

Only two of the 779 prisoners have been convicted and are serving their sentence at the base on Cuban soil. Along with them, three others are listed as “enemy combatants” and nicknamed “eternal prisoners”: they will not be brought to trial and the United States does not want to release them, although their status is subject to periodic reviews. Another 16 have received authorization to be transferred to a third country. The problem is finding one that wants to accept them. Nine are pending trials on their causes ―the bomb in the cole9/11, the attack on a nightclub in Bali ― postponed during the pandemic, which get entangled in resource after resource and that never quite arrive.

“This is a system that was created to offer none of the guarantees that the American judicial system, or even a military court, would have. And it was done on purpose. It was decided that the hearings should be held in Guantánamo because they believed that it was a place outside the protections of the Constitution”, explains Anthony Natale, head of the team of lawyers defending Al Nashiri. “Almost all relevant material is classified. They try to prevent us from accessing the information. And we have to constantly litigate about things that there would be no reason to do if we were in a normal court. If we add the logistical distances for any procedure, we have the perfect recipe for an unfair system”.

Aging prisoners with health problems

Two decades after their arrival at Guantánamo, these 30 prisoners are now elderly people with physical and mental health problems, caused both by their age and by the mistreatment they suffered. These inmates, according to a senior official of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Patrick Hamilton, who visited the facilities in March, show signs of “accelerated aging, worsened by the accumulated effects of their experiences and years spent in detention.”

The conditions are no longer the same. Ní Aolaín admits that the current ones, in terms of treatment, food, accommodation and activities “comply with internationally accepted standards for the majority of detainees”. But the concerns continue. “Arbitrariness seeps into the entire Guantánamo detention infrastructure, making detainees vulnerable to human rights abuses and contributing to conditions, practices and circumstances that lead to arbitrary detention,” the Special Rapporteur notes. Various procedures, such as referring to them by number and not by name, or the “disproportionate” use of solitary confinement, “constitute, at the very least, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.”

It is difficult to foresee how the situation could be resolved in the future. Natale maintains: “Our government says that it wants to undertake the trials, but then it does not give the defense the evidence or the opportunity to question it. So the reality is that they don’t want to go to trial.” The reason, denounces the lawyer, is that “they want to hide the torture, and how systematic, how omnipresent and how horrible it was. There are things that I cannot describe to you: they are classified”.

When leaving Campo Justicia, where the preliminary hearings are held, and returning to the center of the base, a yellow traffic sign reminds us that iguanas are a protected species. If any want to cross the road, the vehicles must let them pass. Causing the death of a specimen involves a fine of $10,000. “For a long time,” Fallon laughs bitterly, “here in Guantánamo the reptiles had more rights than the prisoners.”

