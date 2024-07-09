At around 3:00 p.m. this Monday, elements of the National Secretariat of National Defense (Sedeba) and the National Guard, carried out an operation by air and land in San José del Llano, Badiraguato, which resulted in the arrest of Luis “N”, alias “R8”.

The detainee was part of the first security circle of Aurelio Guzmán Loera, alias el GuanoThe latter is the brother of El Chapo Guzmán, as well as the uncle and enemy of Los Chapitos.

This information was released by the media Radio Fórmula, who detailed that the operation unleashed a confrontation in the mountain area They also reported that members of the security forces from Culiacán and other areas of Durango traveled to the municipality of Badiraguato aboard three helicopters to participate in the operation.

The same media outlet unofficially reported the death of four people during the confrontation. However, authorities at all three levels of government have not confirmed this information.