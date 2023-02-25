Mexico.- Through an operation in which 200 elements of the armed forces and helicopter gunships participated, he was reportedly arrested Aureliano Guzmán Loera “El Guano”, brother of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera.

The foregoing after a joint operation of the EMexican Army and the Secretary of the Navy will take place in Tamazula, Durango, particularly in the town The Peacha sector presumably dominated by cells of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS).

SEDENA reported that in the operation where various properties in the area were seized, “several” people had been arrested, including Aureliano Guzmán “El Guano”.

Who is Aureliano Guzmán ‘El Guano’, brother of ‘El Chapo’?

Aureliano Guzmán “El Guano”, brother of drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera, is known for being one of the alleged leaders of a powerful faction of the Sinaloa Cartel identified as “Los Guanos”.

This criminal cell has a presence in Badiraguato and a large part of the Golden Triangle and although little is known about the activities of the block, as well as the life of “El Guano”, journalistic versions describe the brother of “Chapo” as a man with a lot of power in the region; In addition, they place him in one of the high-ranking positions of the Sinaloa Cartel.

He United States Department of Justice (USA) accuses Aureliano Guzman Loera, member of the CDS, of two crimes for international drug trafficking in November 2019 and February 19, 2020.

These indictments point to various violations of United States law related to the international distribution of controlled substances, including the “Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana.”

It should be noted that an indictment is a method by which a person is accused of criminal activity and does not create any inference of guilt.

The investigation in this case is being conducted by Homeland Security Investigations through the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson.