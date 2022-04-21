Johor Bahru (AFP)

The suffering of China’s Guangzhou, the 2013 and 2015 champions, continued, with its third consecutive defeat on Thursday in the AFC Champions League group IX competitions, this time by 3-0 against South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai.

After starting his campaign with a severe defeat against group host Jowhar Dar Al-Tazim of Malaysia, with a 5-0 defeat, Guangzhou suffered a tougher 8-clear loss on Monday at the hands of Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale, bringing the number of goals scored in his net to 16 in three matches without scoring a goal.

Thanks to the Hungarian triple Marc Kosta (38), Park Chu-young (57) and Yoon Il-lok (68), Ulsan achieved its first victory, raising its tally to four points in third place, three behind Jawhar Dar Al-Tazim, the leader, who settled for a tie after two wins in the two rounds. The first two, without the goals of Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale, who raised his score to five goals in second place.

South Korean Daegu topped Group G with six points, a difference in the direct confrontation with Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds, by defeating the latter with a goal scored by Brazilian Zika “53” in Buriram, Thailand, which hosts the matches of this group.

The second match in this group ended in a goalless draw between Singapore’s Lion City Sailors and China’s Shandong Taishan, with the first raising its score to four points in third place, while the second won its first point.

BJ Pathum United of Thailand continued its good results by achieving its second successive victory in Group G, which it is hosting at home, and it came at the expense of United City of the Philippines with five clean goals.

The Thai team raised its score to 7 points in the lead, with a goal difference in front of Melbourne City, Australia, who defeated South Korea’s Geunnam Dragons 2-1.

The first-placed team in each group, along with the three best second-placed clubs in the five groups, qualify for the Round of 16 in the East Asian region.