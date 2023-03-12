The leading actor of “Commissario Ricciardi”: “Italiano is among the coaches with the funniest idea. Little is done against racism in stadiums”
Lino Guanciale talks about sports with extraordinary competence, moving from football (he has always been a Fiorentina fan, like his father) to rugby (he wore the blue shirt from the Under 16 to the Under 19). The 43-year-old actor from Avezzano, who has just returned to Rai 1 with the second season of Il Commissario Ricciardi, analyzes different scenarios without rhetoric, from the Viola’s lack of planning to the racism of some fans.
