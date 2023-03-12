Lino Guanciale talks about sports with extraordinary competence, moving from football (he has always been a Fiorentina fan, like his father) to rugby (he wore the blue shirt from the Under 16 to the Under 19). The 43-year-old actor from Avezzano, who has just returned to Rai 1 with the second season of Il Commissario Ricciardi, analyzes different scenarios without rhetoric, from the Viola’s lack of planning to the racism of some fans.