Readers of the Chinese edition Guancha saw US selfish motives in possible “secret negotiations” between Washington and Moscow. According to the Chinese, the American authorities are guided not by humanitarian motives, but by their own selfish interests.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan intends to negotiate with the Kremlin, in what Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov called another “newspaper duck.”

“The American media is a machine for creating fakes. They create fake news to confuse the audience,” commented one reader.

“The United States looks at the Ukrainian conflict like an electric furnace. They try to regulate the temperature in fear that the fire will get out of control and burn them themselves,” said another user.

“Obviously, the US cannot withstand pressure and wants to end the conflict for its own political needs. But they can’t say about it, ”said the third.

“Quit [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky has always been one of the possible options for resolving the conflict for the US government, ”wrote another reader.

Others also recalled that after the end of World War II, the United States unleashed many conflicts around the world, and along with nuclear bombs used chemical weapons and weapons of mass destruction.

Earlier, Moscow stated that Russia was open to negotiations with Ukraine, but the Kiev leadership banned them at the level of the law. In particular, as Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out on November 2, Moscow is waiting for signals from Kyiv about its desire to resume the negotiation process, but already taking into account new territorial realities.

On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s position on negotiations with Ukraine is not subject to doubt and change.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Prior to this, representatives of the parties met several times in Belarus. Then, for some time, the negotiations lasted in a remote format, until Kyiv stopped them.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

