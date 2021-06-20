With 14 thousand officials from the polling stations, on the first of August the Popular Consultation will be held in Guanajuato to find out whether or not they are going to prosecute political actors who have made decisions that affected the country.

According to information from the Executive Board Member of the INE, Jaime Juarez Jasso, in the realization of the consultation of prosecution to former presidents there will be more than 2 thousand boxes distributed in the 46 municipalities.

“Derived from the law of popular consultation that has to do with mechanisms of direct democracy where citizens can express themselves with a yes or one on various issues of national interest, in this case, as everyone will remember, the President of the Republic made a petition based on what the statutes establish for the popular consultation to see if it was feasible to prosecute the country’s former presidents, “he said.

The specific question was endorsed by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation that was not in terms of prosecuting former presidents but political actors from the past who have made decisions that have affected the country.

This first of August, once all the requirements and documentation have been passed, it has been determined that the popular consultation be carried out, in accordance with the law.

On that day, the National Electoral Institute (INE) will install voting booths so that citizens can vote the closest thing to the constitutional days and decide if political actors from the past are prosecuted.

“It is a specific question that will be on the ballot so that people will just mark a yes or no in relation to this issue of national interest,” he added.

The official explained that derived from the fact that they have not been able to acquire an economic budget, the voting capacity will be only 30 percent, that is, here in Guanajuato 2800 polls will be installed, while last June 7,745 were placed.

They will be installed in representative places and in the following days there will be a communication campaign so that people know where they can go to vote.

He explained that they are still working on the operational design, But what if it is for sure is that they will be installed in the 46 municipalities of Guanajuato and urban and rural voting centers as close as possible to the people for them to attend.

He said that it will be something more similar to a constitutional election only with a smaller number of polls, that is, they will train officials and several will be the same ones that were on June 6; there will be 5 officials per polling station; a president, a secretary and a teller, who are already being located so that they have the documentation the days before the vote and the electoral process is carried out.

He said that the population that will be served by each of the receiving tables will be a minimum of 2000 people, since the constitutional polls must serve at least 750 voters, so basic and contiguous polls will also be placed so that people can go to vote.

“Working on it, we are almost ready of course we already have an operational design with the number of polling places, the number of officials defined, we are going to promote the participation of this consultation extensively from July 15, there will be observers elections and they will be able to accredit so that they observe all the activities and we are practically ready so that a little less than a month and a half until August 1, we can have the voting receiving tables, “he said.

As for the polling station officials, he said that there are 14 thousand people who are going to train and that they are going to invite you once more at the polls to be ready from 8 in the morning until 6 in the afternoon.

He said that the same night that day they will have the official results and that there will be no preliminary results. He assured that according to the characteristics of the popular consultation law, it is interesting that all people get used to these mechanisms of direct democracy.

