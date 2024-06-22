In Salamanca, Guanajuatothe Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Investigation of High Impact Crimes has gotten one exemplary sentence of 40 years in prison for Tree men Responsable of extort merchants local.

The criminals, identified as Juan Luis “N”, Erick “N”, and Sergio “N”, They had been active in their criminal operations since 2019, affecting at least 40 merchants in the region.

The capture and subsequent conviction of these individuals was the result of a coordinated operation between the Specialized Unit in Combating Extortion and the Criminal Investigation Agency.

Joint efforts led to the precise identification and arrest of those involved following a series of detailed investigations.

During the trial, a team of experts, information analysts and investigating agents presented conclusive evidence that demonstrated the guilt of the accused in the crime of aggravated extortion.

This meticulous work was very important in ensuring that criminals faced justice properly.

In addition to the severe prison sentence, those convicted must make payment to repair the damage to all victims affected by their criminal acts. This aspect underlines the commitment of the judicial authorities to compensation and justice for those affected.

In response to these events, the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office has issued a call to citizens, urging all those who have been victims of extortion to report these crimes.

The Prosecutor’s Office has provided multiple channels for complaints, including a telephone line (800 3686242), a digital application (ProcurApp), a web portal (portal.fgeguanajuato.gob.mx), text messages (sending to 477 399 0888), as well as the option of making complaints in person at the nearest Public Ministry agencies.