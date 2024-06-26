After a tragic incident that occurred this Tuesday afternoon, a 13-year-old boy lost his life when he was swept away by the current of the Guanajuato River.

Civil Protection Elements They rescued the lifeless body of the minoridentified as Tadeo, near the Nepomuceno club, after a coordinated search effort that included municipal police and firefighters.

The unfortunate event took place under the bridge known as the Green Angels, in the Noria Alta area, where Tadeo along with two other teenagers – a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – had taken refuge from the rain.

Unfortunately, the sudden flooding of the river due to heavy rain surprised the group, resulting in tragedy.

Emergency services, including the Guanajuato Fire Department and SIMUB, as well as the Municipal Police and Civil Protection, responded promptly to the alert.

However, despite the rapid intervention, Tadeo was found with no vital signs.

Following the incident, Tadeo’s companions were placed under the care of the Social Work area of ​​the Citizen Security Secretariat at the Municipal Police Station, ensuring their well-being and offering them the necessary support at this difficult time.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security has issued a statement in which it strongly recommends that citizens avoid taking shelter from the rain under structures such as bridges or trees and refrain from crossing rivers, streams or fords during storms.

These measures aim to prevent future accidents that, like the one suffered by these young people, could have fatal outcomes.