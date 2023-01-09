Guanajuato, Gto.- Guanajuato It is one of the most colorful capitals of Mexico, it is an artistic and university city with a youthful atmosphere, and stands out for its underground street that makes the city an experience on several levels.

This is how the Travel2Next.com travel and destination guide described Guanajuato in the list of the best Mexican cities to visit in 2023.

“Guanajuato is surprisingly quiet and a great place to explore on foot. GuAnajuato began as a mining town, after precious metals were found among the hills that surround the city. quoted the guide.

In this context, the mayor of Guanajuato, Alejandro Navarro, reiterated that his cabinet will reinforce the actions carried out permanently to preserve, enhance and project the heritage what makes Guanajuato the most beautiful city in Mexico.

By way of example, the Municipal President mentioned the restoration of the skylights of the central vault of the Hidalgo market, with an investment of 3 million pesos, and the restorative works on the exterior of the emblematic temple of San Roque, also with an amount of 3 million.

We recommend you read:

“The vibrant Mexican culture is best experienced in cities where it all comes together. The cities of Mexico are full of contrasts and this is due to a constant flux between the indigenous culture, the Spanish influence and, of course, the effects of modernity.” reviewed Travel2Next.com in its ranking.

In the list of best cities too La Paz, Baja California Sur appears; San Cristobal de las Casas Chiapas; Mexico City; Taxco, Guerrero, and San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, among other examples of the best that the country has to visit in this 2023.