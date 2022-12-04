León, Guanajuato.- Guanajuato is among the ten states in Mexico with the most Huachicol theft have the sixth place in most clandestine taps, according to information from Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX).

Last Friday, in the morning conference of the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), expressed from the city of Veracruz, that the fight against huachicoleo continues, although he acknowledged before the rostrum that it has not been possible to eliminate it as promised.

AMLO asked the public to denounce “Los Huachicoleros”, at the conference a graph was presented on the states with the most clandestine intakes, for fuel theft that have been generated this year.

In first place is Hidalgo, with 5,269 and Guanajuato, with 503, ranks sixth nationally, below Veracruz, with 631.

In the morning conference it was reported that from November 8 to 21, 122,810 liters of fuel were recovered, 171 clandestine taps were detected, 11 vehicles were seized, but only nine were detained.

AMLO expressed in the morning that fuel theft has been reduced, despite the fact that this crime has not been eliminated as promised in the campaign.

“We are fighting the huachicol every day, there are 5,600 barrels per day that were stolen this Thursday throughout the country. When we entered, up to 80,000 barrels a day were stolen. A strong decision was made, we began to lower it, and there we took it ”, Lopez Obrador commented.

We recommend you read:

The 10 states with the most clandestine tapping nationwide:

Hidalgo 5,269 Mexico 2,056 Puebla 916 Tamaulipas 672 Veracruz 631 Guanajuato 503 Baja California 405 Jalisco 399 New Leon 350 Tlaxcala 330