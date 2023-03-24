They ambush the municipal police of León, the attack left one dead and two injured, this in the early hours of Friday, March 24.

The three officers were about to go to work in the Eastern Police Delegation, confirmed the Secretary of Security, Prevention and Citizen Protection.

The attack occurred on Valle de San Francisco street and Siglo XXI boulevard in the Valle de las Haciendas neighborhood at 05:40 a.m., as documented by Zona Franca.

The responsible for the attack are two men who were riding a motorcycle, confirmed Mario Bravo Arrona, head of the Secretary of Security, Prevention and Citizen Protection.

He added that the deceased officer’s record was clean and a good asset.

“When you are within this police corporation, due to work you have many edges that must be attended to and at this moment you cannot affirm or deny that there are these types of events (aggressions). We know that it was a colleague who did not have any problems, who had a clean file and there were favorable actions from him to his group”, he declared for Zona Franca.

The Secretariat informed through a statement that launched a search operation together with the Highway Police to find those responsible. They regretted this murder and expressed their support to the families of the deceased officer.

“The Secretary of Security, Prevention and Citizen Protection accompanies the relatives of both the fallen officer and the injured and the protocols are activated, not only for administrative care, but also for psychological care and thanatology; They have the full support of the municipal administration,” they said.